Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 8: KRAFTON India continues its daily rewards momentum in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) with a fresh set of redeem codes, giving players the chance to unlock the Bento Love Backpack. Available for a limited time, the latest drop offers a stylish cosmetic addition that enhances player customization while reinforcing BGMI's commitment to consistent in-game rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HOZCZV4CQDK5K3VA2. HOZDZTXH7PUPJA4R3. HOZEZQSJUWBDUEDV4. HOZFZSMFBFW8ES775. HOZGZFQ5E4EUMCJH6. HOZHZ5TNDBHDG69M7. HOZIZT5JK77VFSAP8. HOZJZWBEV98X6RFA9. HOZKZCKHDMQ7U9J710. HOZLZK4UJWNXTDH411. HOZMZ7BSTVPU56GF12. HOZNZV7NU53XQDGF13. HOZOZD6UPSTQM7GA14. HOZPZWRUW6CKSG3F15. HOZQZX5WXXF96M5H16. HOZRZXF6QW9BVVW917. HOZVZ63H69XDKN6E18. HOZTZVTP6JRB6QJC19. HOZUZHBMJ54NVG5G20. HOZBAZAB7HWK356E21. HOZBBZD98JT3ATFJ22. HOZBCZ6BBJ65JKEQ23. HOZBDZ7G4ST9EPTJ24. HOZBEZWSU8R5HQP725. HOZBFZP6CW8457EE26. HOZBGZSN9Q7HGHSA27. HOZBHZ73WEEGGRNM28. HOZBIZU8XGMFQ7GE29. HOZBJZ9KMA7TSMJ830. HOZBKZ9953P8V5F931. HOZBLZQBPQ4JCFRG32. HOZBMZMJ8JJCQSMU33. HOZBNZG37CJX849M34. HOZBOZUXUT4V3H8S35. HOZBPZCQM9QCFCXP36. HOZBQZMV9UAUJ7MW37. HOZBRZQAAAXDNMVE38. HOZBVZVRPR68UQCJ39. HOZBTZRVVH59NC4440. HOZBUZ4GJQ55SMFE41. HOZCAZPS3BNFVPBD42. HOZCBZAN8JK4G79N43. HOZCCZDMJXNR4HDE44. HOZCDZSCGNCUCVCU45. HOZCEZUH7TDWBJKQ46. HOZCFZXAJHKH6FGU47. HOZCGZH4C7USK6HX48. HOZCHZUWMDQBVTRM49. HOZCIZPRRBWFD4PV50. HOZCJZD5PT5NJFKS51. HOZCKZ8RAT9KPXJR52. HOZCLZ4E8799FRQU53. HOZCMZ4JA9AQ63RX54. HOZCNZABRWGV4BB755. HOZCOZNRSTX7CSN956. HOZCPZ4RHDPM75QG57. HOZCQZ9HC5UA8R7H58. HOZCRZE3GSH57V4J59. HOZCVZPK9RDWGPPT

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

