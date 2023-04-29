Nagpur, April 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman died after she jumped off a building in Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks To Remain Shut for 11 Days During the Month, Check List of Bank Holiday Dates Here.

A resident of Mhada Colony at Kadu Layout, she had recently appeared for her Class 12 exams and enrolled herself in a computer course, said the official from Kapil Nagar police station.

Also Read | Job Openings in India: Hospitality Sector Sees 60% Rise in Job Postings, Delhi-NCR Emerging As Top City for Such Jobs.

The young woman left home for her computer class around 7.30 am but returned soon after reaching there. She then went to the fourth floor of a building near her home and jumped off, he said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, the official said.

Police haven't found any suicide note said the official, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)