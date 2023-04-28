New Delhi, April 28: The hospitality sector in India saw a 60 per cent rise in job postings from March 2022 to March 2023, with Delhi-NCR emerging as the top city for such jobs, a report showed on Friday.

Hotel manager, travel consultant, resort manager, hospitality manager and travel agent were the most in-demand jobs. While Delhi-NCR led with a 20.37 per cent increase in hospitality job postings over the past year, Mumbai and Bengaluru were second and third, respectively, according to the report by job portal Indeed. During the second wave of the pandemic, change in jobs during the period of March 2020 to 2021 limboed at -13.80 per cent. Layoffs April 2023: From Meta to Amazon and Walmart, List of Companies That Announced Job Cuts This Month.

"However, from March 2022 to 2023, change in jobs has sprouted to a staggering 59.50 per cent. We remain optimistic about this growth, especially as local and domestic tourism continue to be attractive destinations," said Saumitra Chand, career expert, Indeed India and Singapore. With things returning back to normal, travel for leisure is seeing an uptick, especially with families breaking for summer vacations and long weekend trips. Deutsche Bank Layoffs: European Corporate Bank to Cut 800 Jobs After Strong First Quarter As Cost Cutting Continues.

With increasing interstate travels, there continues to be a rising demand for job opportunities in the hospitality sector, said the report. Hotel manager and travel consultant emerged as the top roles with yearly median salaries of Rs 4,35,000 and Rs 3,30,000, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2023 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).