Thane, May 21 (PTI) Four people, including two women, are absconding after killing a man in Kalwa district, police said on Friday.

The man had, on Thursday night, objected to the four sitting and talking loudly near his home in Mafatlal slum colony, after which an altercation ensued, a Kalwa police station official said.

"The four stabbed the man, identified as Sunil Sonawane (27), to death and fled from the spot. Three teams have been formed to nab the four, who are as yet unidentified," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)