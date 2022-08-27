Pune, Aug 27 (PTI) The regional transport authority (RTA) has increased the autorickshaw fares to Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km in Pune from September 1, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery Results Of August 27, 2022: Watch Lucky Draw Winners List of Punjab Lottery Today.

As per a release, along with the city, the new tariff will be applicable in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man From Thane Stabbed to Death in Santacruz.

Autorickshaws will charge Rs 25 for the first 1.5 km instead of Rs 21, and Rs 17 for every subsequent km instead of the prevailing rate of Rs 14, the official said.

The new fare chart will come in place in all three jurisdictions from September 1, and it is mandatory for all autorickshaw drivers to recalibrate their metres, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)