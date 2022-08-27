Mumbai, Aug 27: A 41-year-old man from neighbouring Thane was stabbed to death by an acquaintance over a dispute in suburban Santacruz here, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested Sayyed Akeel (40) for allegedly killing Parvez Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Raboli in neighbouring Thane, late on Friday night, an official from Vakola police station said.

Investigations have revealed that Akeel was acquainted with the victim's wife from his college days and was harassing her over the phone, he said.

The victim confronted the accused about the harassment and the latter asked him to meet him in person to discuss the matter, the official said.

When Sheikh reached the locality for the meeting, Akeel attacked him with a sharp weapon. Some passerby rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died during treatment, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in this regard, the official said.