Nagpur, June 24 (PTI) A father-son duo has been nabbed for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man over an old dispute in Ajni area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused Ramesh Verma (48) and his son Sumit (24) were not on good terms with two sons of the deceased man. In December 2017, a case was registered against the sons of the deceased man at Ajni Police Station.

Also Read | Monsoon 2023 in India: Conditions Favourable for Monsoon's Further Advance, Very Heavy Rainfall in East, Northwest Soon, Says IMD.

On Friday night, Ramesh Verma told one of the sons that he can make a witness turn hostile if given money.

An argument broke out between them. After some time, Ramesh and his son returned and pelted stones and bricks at the house of the victims. When the old man came out, he was attacked with a wooden stick causing him serious head injuries. They also attacked the sons of the old man before fleeing.

Also Read | No Heatwave Recorded in Delhi This Summer, First Time Since 2011.

The seriously injured man died in a hospital. Police registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)