Palghar, Sep 27 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested in connection with a case of armed dacoity in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Walmart Arrives on Roblox Gaming Metaverse Experience To Sell Toys to Children.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, when the accused waylaid a trailer on Vajreshwari-Shirsad road and looted goods worth Rs 17.2 lakh, senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Virar police said.

Also Read | UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 357 Technician Post, Apply Online at upenergy.in.

At least 27 tonnes of iron rods and 370 kg of metal wires were stolen from the vehicle, he said.

The accused came in a car and waylaid the trailer. They pushed the driver in the back at gunpoint and stole the vehicle, the official said.

The men later pushed out the driver on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, he said.

An offence under section 395 (dacoity) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act was registered against Naushad Ahmed Mustaq Ahmed (24), Mohammad Sameer Mohammad Jamil Qureshi (21), Mehtab Alam Nasrat Ali (29) and Mohammad Danish Mohammad Vasif Khan (20).

Two fire arms, cartridges and a car used in the crime was also seized from the accused, while stolen items worth more than Rs 42 lakh were recovered from the limits of Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)