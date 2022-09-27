Mumbai, September 27: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications from various candidates to the post of Technician (Electrical). The registration process for the same began today, September 27. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the UPPCL Recruitment 2022 can apply online on the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in.

Candidates must note that the last date to appy for the UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Technician (Electrical) posts is October 19. The UPPCL Recruitment 2022 drive is being held to fill up a total of 357 vacancies of Technician (Electrical) post. IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 1535 Post of Trade Apprentice, Apply Online at iocl.com.

Steps To Apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of UPPCL at www.upenergy.in

Click on the "vacancy tab" link

Next, click on the apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the necassary documents

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here's the direct link to apply for UPPCL Recruitment 2022. The application fee for UPPCL Recruitment 2022 is Rs 826 for SC/ST category candidates while for all other candidates the fee is Rs 1180. As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must be between the 18-40 age group as of January 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from candidates for various positions of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The last date to apply for the same is today, September 27. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.

