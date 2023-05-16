Thane, May 16 (PTI) Four persons, including two auto-rickshaw drivers and a mason, were arrested for allegedly committing burglaries and robberies in the limits of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MMR) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a police officer said on Tuesday.

With the arrests, police have claimed to crack at least six cases in the limits of the Kashimira and Navghar police stations and recovered stolen articles worth Rs 3,71,000.

Also Read | Go First Crisis: NCLAT Court Reserves Verdict on Appeal Filed by Lessors for May 22.

Police have recovered 27 stolen mobile phones and an autorickshaw which was used in committing the crime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)