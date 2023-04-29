Nagpur, Apr 29 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Nagpur district have arrested four members of an inter-state gang involved in 21 burglaries and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 18.69 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Teams of the local crime branch were formed to probe several cases of house break-ins in rural areas of the district, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

Two of the accused were nabbed from a village in Rajasthan, while two others had been arrested earlier in a different case registered at Saoner police station, he said.

The accused confessed to committing 21 burglaries in Khaperkheda, Narkhed, Kuhi, Katol, Saoner, Mouda, Butibori, Aroli, Parseoni, Wardha and Senoni (Madhya Pradesh), the official said.

Subsequently, the police apprehended two more members of the gang and recovered gold, cash and electronic devices worth more than Rs 18.69 lakh from them, he said.

