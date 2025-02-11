Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A man from Odisha's Rourkela died and six others were injured when a car carrying them from the Maha Kumbh to their home collided with a bus here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the car carrying seven pilgrims reached near Phulwar village.

The deceased has been identified as Raktim Pujari (34), said Circle Officer Pradeep Singh Chandel.

While the body has been sent for post-mortem, the six injured have been taken to the community health centre in Duddhi, the official said, adding one of the injured -- Anita Sawai -- was referred to the district hospital as her condition was critical.

