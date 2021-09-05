Palghar, Sep 5 (PTI) Lok Sabha member Rajendra Gavit visited the site of an explosion at a textile factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district where two workers were killed and five others injured, and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Also Read | Realme 8s 5G Smartphone Officially Revealed Ahead Of India Launch.

The explosion followed by a fire took place on Saturday morning in a 'thermic fluid heater' used for drying of textiles at Jakharia Industries.

Also Read | Realme 9 Series Officially Confirmed By Top Executive; Official Announcement Likely on September 9: Report.

Gavit, the Lok Sabha member from Palghar, visited the site on Saturday evening and said the audit of such facilities should be conducted periodically.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)