Nashik, Jun 11 (PTI) With the addition of 17 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,76,215 on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Faculty Posts of AIIMS Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in; Check Details Here.

Six patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,67,234, while the toll stood at 8899, as no new casualties were reported, he said.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 24 Asst. Executive Engineer And Other Posts at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

With this, the district is now left with 82 active cases, the officials said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,921 were from Nashik city, 1,77,137 from other parts of the district, 13,893 from Malegaon and 8,348 from outside the district, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)