Mumbai, June 11: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has recently invited applications from candidates for various vacancies in its faculty. While the application process for the same is underway, the last date to submit the application form is June 30.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the faculty vacancies online through the official website of AIIMS Delhi at aiimsexams.ac.in. It must be noted that the last date to submit the hard copy of the application form in the Faculty cell, AIIMS New Delhi is July 15. UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 24 Asst. Executive Engineer And Other Posts at upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

As per the AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022, the maximum age of the candidates should be 50 years. However, there is no age relaxation for the ST/ST, or OBC candidates. The application fee for general and OBC candidates is necessary 1500 while for EWS and SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs 1200.

Candidates who are interested to apply can visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in and www.aiims.edu. After submitting the online application form, candidates have to submit a copy of the online application form along with all the necessary documents by July 15 to the below-mentioned address:

Senior Administrative Officer( Faculty Cell), Administrative Block, 1st Floor, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi - 110029.

