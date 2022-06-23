Nashik, Jun 23 (PTI) With the addition of 32 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,76,556 on Thursday, an official from the health department said.

Also Read | Huawei Nova 10 Pro Renders Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

At least 28 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,67,433, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,899, he said.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) Will Not Be Launched in the US or Canada: Report.

The district is currently left with 224 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,73,162 were from Nashik city, 1,77,220 from other parts of the district, 13,894 from Malegaon and 8,364 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)