Nashik, May 8 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose by one to reach 4,76,061 on Sunday, health officials said.

The virus did not claim any life during the day, which kept the fatality count in the district unchanged at 8,899.

A total of 4,67,156 patients have recovered so far across Nashik.

At present six patients are undergoing treatment in the district, they said.

