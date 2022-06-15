Nagpur, Jun 15 (PTI) An 86-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning at a village located around 30 kms from Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on around 4 pm on Tuesday at Hiwara-Hiwari village under the jurisdiction of Bela police station, he said.

Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning were witnessed in the area, police said.

"Lightning struck the elderly man, identified as Bhaurao Fakira Wadhai, a resident of Hiwara-Hiwari village. It occurred when he was tying the bullocks under a shed. Due to the lightning strike, the shed also caught fire," an official said.

The man died on the spot and a case of accidental death was registered by the police.

