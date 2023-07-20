Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) A member of the Chhota Rajan gang who had jumped parole while serving a life sentence 9 years ago was arrested from Madhya Pradesh, said the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra on Thursday.

According to senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade of MBVV police, Rajan gang member Sayyed Aftab Ahmed Hasan of Mira Road, on the outskirts of Mumbai, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007 by a Mumbai sessions court in a murder case. He was then sent to the Nashik Road Central Jail.

Between November and December 2014, Hasan was granted Parole with an order to report to the Kashimira police station. However, he went underground.

Kurhade said they recently got a tip-off that Hasan was in Ratlam of Madhya Pradesh. With the help of the MP police, a team of MBVV cops arrested Hasan on Wednesday.

The MBVV police produced Hasan before a local magistrate in MP and obtained a transit remand to bring him to Bhayander, the official added.

Gangster Rajendra Nikalje, alias Chhota Rajan, who was convicted in the 2011 murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

