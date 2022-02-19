Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) A 57-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint alleging that her co-passenger in autorickshaw stole her gold jewellery worth over Rs 7 lakh at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the victim was on her way to attend a marriage ceremony, he said.

"As per the woman's complaint, she was going in a rickshaw to a marriage hall carrying a bag, which contained her gold jewellery worth Rs 7.30 lakh. On the way, a woman wearing soiled clothes and with a child in her arms got into the vehicle," the official of Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli said.

The unidentified woman, who apparently knew the driver, tried to sit close to the victim although there was sufficient space in the rickshaw. She also asked the complainant to take her in her lap. After some distance, the woman with the child got down and walked away, he added.

When the victim later checked her bag, she found her jewellery missing. According to the complainant, her co-passenger decamped with her valuables by diverting her attention, the official said.

An offence has been registered in this connection and a probe is on, police said.

