Uttar Pradesh, February 19: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is inviting online applications from candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the notification, the board has issued as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies in the radio cadre. Read the latest UPPRPB notification here. The last date to apply for the posts is February 28. DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 Apprentice Posts at rac.gov.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply for UP Police Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in

Register yourself.

Login.

Fill up the online application form.

Submit the form.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Educational Qualification For UP Police Recruitment 2022:

Candidate must have a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

Age Limit For UP Police Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must be between 20 to 28 years as of July 1, 2022.

Vacancy Details For UP Police Recruitment 2022:

Head Operators

Head Operators (Mechanic)

Application Fee For UP Police Recruitment 2022:

The application fee for the same is Rs 400.

Applicants must note that the shortlisted candidates will be selected on basis of an online written exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates and information.

