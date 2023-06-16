Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) Three women were injured when their car collided with a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 10 am when the victims were travelling to Gujarat from Mumbai airport, an official said.

The car driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to enter the opposite lane and collide with a tempo, he said.

A local ambulance was pressed into service and the injured were rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding that an offence is yet to be registered.

