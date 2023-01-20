Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) An offence has been registered against owners of two godowns for allegedly violating the Copyright Act by storing products featuring Disney and Marvel characters in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The godown owners were issued notices under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and let off, an official said.

The police on Wednesday raided the godowns at a complex in Gundavali and seized products worth Rs 8.67 lakh, he said.

The accused had allegedly stored duplicate materials resembling the ones of the Disney Enterprises and Marvel Characters INC and featuring characters of the company in violation of the Copyright Act 1957, the official added.

