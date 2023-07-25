Nagpur, Jul 25 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Throws Himself Under Moving Bus, Dies; Chilling Video of Suicide Goes Viral.

Akash Vilas Dhore consumed a poisonous substance at his house under Wathoda police station area on July 16 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Twitter Losing Blue Bird? Elon Musk Rebranding Twitter to 'X.com' with an X Logo Replacing the Iconic Bird Emblem.

Dhore, who was a fitness trainer, had been depressed since his girlfriend committed suicide a month ago, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered by Wathoda police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)