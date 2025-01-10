Pilibhit(UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A major accident was narrowly avoided at the Gohaniya railway crossing in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh when the gate of a railway crossing remained open while the Tanakpur-Dourai Express passed through.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening around 7.30 pm, was captured in a video circulating on social media.

In the video, an open gate can be seen as the train approaches the crossing. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that despite the train being very close, the railway gate remained open. Some people knocked on the gatekeeper's cabin to call him as it was locked from inside.

Locals and police officers present at the scene acted swiftly by creating a barricade with vehicles to prevent any mishap. The Gohaniya crossing is one of the busiest routes in the region. Hundreds of tractors and other vehicles pass through this crossing daily.

Rajendra Singh, the Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Railway's Izzatnagar division, confirmed to PTI that the video has been forwarded to railway authorities for investigation.

"Preliminary findings by the station superintendent of Pilibhit, Dharmendra Kumar, indicated a technical fault with the gate. Due to the malfunction, the gatekeeper used a safety chain to allow the train to pass. The video, which was reportedly filmed from above the safety chain, clearly shows that the gate was open while the train crossed," the PRO said.

