Gurugram, Mar 22 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife following a quarrel over going home on Holi, police said on Saturday.

After strangulating her with a scarf, he allegedly locked her inside their rented room in Bhangrola village and left. Police found her body on March 7, they said.

Also Read | Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Out: Know Prize Money, How To Check Punjab Lottery Results Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

The deceased woman was identified as Renu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, they added. Police lodged an FIR at Kherki Daula police station.

A team of the Manesar crime unit arrested the accused on Friday from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Ankit, also from UP.

Also Read | India Post GDS Results 2025 Out: Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check.

"The accused and his wife had a quarrel over going home on Holi festival, after which the accused killed his wife by strangling her with a scarf and then ran away after locking the rented room. We are questioning the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)