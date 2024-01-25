Gurugram, Jan 25 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly defrauding people on the pretext of providing home delivery of liquor here, police said.

Harun, a native of Sikri in Rajasthan, was arrested by the Gurugram cyber police based on the complaint filed by a man last October who alleged that he was made to pay in advance for home delivery of wine.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Investment in Digital Infra, Tax Reforms and More; Here's a Look at the Expectations Of Entrepreneurs And Startup Industry From Interim Budget.

"The accused had posted a fake advertisement online in the name of home delivery of wine. Whenever the customers contacted on the number provided in the advertisement, the accused would get the payment transferred by sending a scan code.

"The accused used to get a bank account from Bharatpur, Rajasthan to transfer the defrauded amount, for which he used to give half of the defrauded amount to the bank account holder. We are trying to nab his other associates," said Vipin Ahalawat, ACP (Cyber).

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2024 Full Schedule With Time: From Chief Guest to Theme and Routes, Know All About 75th Republic Day of India Celebrations at Kartavya Path.

A mobile phone was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)