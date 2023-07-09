Jamshedpur, July 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a visually impaired woman in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, an officer said.

The 19-year-old woman was at home when the accused tried to commit the crime on Saturday, the police officer said.

The woman's younger brother, who was also at home, rushed to rescue his sister on hearing the scream but the accused managed to flee.

A case was registered by the woman's family in this regard.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, Officer-in-Charge of Jadugora police station Sanjeev Jha said.

