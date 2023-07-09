Mumbai, July 9: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates for Deputy Architect and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2023 can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive is being held to fill up 71 posts in the organization.

The registration process for the UPSC Recruitment 2023 began on Saturday, July 8. The last date to submit the application online is July 27. Candidates must note that the last date to print a completely submitted online application is July 28. Out of the 71 posts, 2 posts are for Legal Officer, 1 for Scientific Officer, 53 posts are for Deputy Architect and 7 posts are for Scientist 'B'. CUET PG Answer Key 2023: NTA Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of Common University Entrance Test Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Steps To Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "Online Recruitment Application" under Recruitment tab

A new page will open

Click on the link of the posts you applying for

Now, click on apply and register using your details

Fill out the application form and pay the fees

Submit the application form

Take a printout for future reference

Besides, there are 2 posts for Junior Scientific Officers, 2 posts for Assistant Director of Mines Safety, 1 post for Director General and 3 posts for Administrative Officers in the organization. Candidates who are interested to apply can check the required educational qualification and age limit by reading the Detailed Notification available here. CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out: Hall Tickets for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Supply Exams Released, Get Direct Link for Private Students and Know How To Download.

Candidates applying for the UPSC Recruitment 2023 have to pay a fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any SBI bank branch or by using a net banking facility. Applicants can also use Visa, Master, Rupay, Credit, Debit Card or UPI payment. It must be noted that SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

