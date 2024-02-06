Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was attacked and injured by four members of his family over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the limits of Shivajinagar police station on Sunday, an official said.

The accused, Takdir Prakash Patil (42), his sons Sagar and Guru, and a woman, all residents of Ambernath, allegedly attacked Krishna Prakash Patil with a sword and iron rod, following a dispute over family inheritance, he said.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

