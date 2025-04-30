Baghpat (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks over an alleged affair, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said the deceased has been identified as Anil, a resident of Etawa village in Muzaffarnagar. He had come to visit his brother's in-laws in Mukeempura village on Tuesday.

"A dispute broke out at night and Anil was attacked with wooden sticks," Rai said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and took the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the SP added.

Based on a complaint by Anil's brother, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Nikhil and has been arrested, Rai said.

Binauli Station House Officer (SHO) Shivdutt said the victim had serious injuries on his head and face.

"Initial investigation suggests the incident was related to a love affair with a woman in Nikhil's village. A detailed probe is underway," he added.

