Banda (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide at his house here after beating his pregnant wife following an argument, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Tindwari road area under Baberu police station limits, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Singh said, "Deepak Rajput (28) thrashed his pregnant wife on Tuesday night following an argument. Later, he forced his wife out of the house and committed suicide after locking himself in a room."

"The man hanged himself from a ceiling hook using a rope," he said.

Police were informed about the incident on Wednesday morning. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Singh said.

