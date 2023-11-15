After KKBKKJ failed to work in theatres, Salman Khan is back with a bang as ‘Tiger’ to make box office records once again. Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, has generated an overall revenue of Rs 240 crore in three days worldwide. Yash Raj Films shared the statistics stating Rs 180.50 crore gross collection and 148.50 crore net collection in India Box Office. With this, it has become the biggest three-day opener in Tiger franchise and highest opners of Salman and Katrina. Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Mints Rs 144.50 Crore in India!

See YRF's Post

A weekend full of celebrations! #Tiger3 continues to rule over hearts and theatres! 💯🔥 Watch #Tiger3 at your nearest big screen in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Book your tickets now - https://t.co/K36Si5lgmp | https://t.co/RfOSuJumYF #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/w6n7UhizyZ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 15, 2023

