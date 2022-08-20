Nagpur, Aug 20 (PTI) A man was killed after his tractor overturned in Nagpur's Mauda area, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 108 Vacancies of Constable Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Jainarayan Patle (36) died after the tractor he was driving got stuck in mud and turned turtle on Friday afternoon in Kumbhari village, he said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Surpassed Previous Govts in Increasing Agricultural Budget, Says BJP President JP Nadda.

Mauda police has registered a case of causing death by negligence, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)