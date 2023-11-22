Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) Nagpur Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a woman whose body was found near Samruddhi expressway last week and arrested her husband and two others for the crime, an official said.

The body of an unidentified woman was found on November 14 near Hingna town in Nagpur district.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

Police established her identity through her clothes and nail polish as her husband Devram Patle (46) had initially misled the police by giving a wrong description of his "missing" wife, an official said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

The interrogation of Devram revealed that he was fed up with his wife Savitri (42) due to domestic disputes.

"Devram hatched a conspiracy to kill Savitri with the help of his uncle and a friend. On November 13, he convinced Savitri to accompany him on a motorcycle. After reaching a secluded spot, where Devram's uncle and friend were present, he slit his wife's throat with a blade, and dumped her body in bushes," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)