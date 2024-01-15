New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested for loitering near Kartavya Path with a fake identity card, police said on Monday.

The accused, Shivam Chaudhary had pasted his photo on the identity card of workers who are employed for the preparation of Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, they said.

Chaudhary, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, was interrogated but nothing suspicious was found, officials added.

