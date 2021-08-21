Tezpur (Assam), Aug 21 (PTI) A person accused of being involved in making pornographic materials by luring his victims with proposals of love over phone using foreign SIM cards has been arrested here, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

Also Read | How to Become an Actor, and How Can We Find Out if We Are Talented in Acting? Some Parts of, A Famous Iranian Actor, Pejvak Imani's Talk on Tips of Acting.

Also Read | 'Children in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh at Extremely High Risk', Says Unicef Report.

The person had been selling the pornographic materials in the international market through the internet, Sonitpur superintendent of police Dhananjay P Ghanawat said.

The person would establish relationship with the girls by contacting them over phone using the SIM cards of foreign countries and then collected private photographs of the girls, which he used to blackmail them later.

He would also sell the photographs of the girls on the internet, the SP said.

The man was arrested following a police complaint filed by a victim in Dhekiajuli police station of the district, the police officer added.

He said several African and American SIM cards, mobile phones and a laptop have been seized from the house of the 27-year-old accused, who is pursuing a course at a Hyderabad-based computer institute.

About 50 cases of cyber crime have been detected in Sonitpur so far, though this is the first time that foreign SIM cards have been recovered, Ghanawat added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)