Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) A man and his grandson died while six others sustained injuries when their car fell into a 50-metre deep gorge in Tikkar area here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday on Gujandli-Deorighat link road at Rohru in Shimla district when the vehicle was on its way to Narayan Temple and the driver lost control of the vehicle and slipped off the road, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Bahadur Singh (65) and his grandson Akshat (10). Poonam (33), Satya Devi (55), Seema (30), Meena (35), Amar (35), and Seema (11), all residents of Tikkar, sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident was noticed to the police by local residents. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rohru Ravinder Kumar Negi confirmed the report and said that investigation in the matter was underway.

The injured are under treatment at Civil Hospital, Rohru. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, police said.

