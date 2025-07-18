Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 18 (PTI): A man involved in multiple financial fraud cases involving hundreds of crores was arrested here, police said on Friday.

Roshan Saldana had allegedly been absconding for a considerable period, they added.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

Acting on a tip-off, the Central Crime Branch team led by the ACP arrested him from his house, where he was found hiding, they said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that Saldana allegedly lured high-net-worth individuals by pretending to offer loans worth hundreds of crores, collected 1-2 per cent of the promised loan from the victims in the name of stamp duty and commissions, and subsequently defrauded them.

Also Read | New UPI Rules: Users To Get Faster Refunds After Transaction Failure, Know Key Changes and Other Details.

Several incriminating items, including cheques, forged documents, jewellery, expensive liquor, and a diamond ring valued at Rs 2.75 crore were seized from him, a senior police officer said.

The total seizure value exceeds Rs 6.5 lakh, police said, adding that an excise case has also been registered for possession of liquor in excess of legal limits.

His financial records show over Rs 40 crore in transactions in the last four months, he said.

Two FIRs have been registered against him in Mangaluru and one in Chitradurga, police said.

The accused is suspected of duping victims in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and other parts of the country, police said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)