New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A middle-aged man allegedly jumped into the Yamuna river from the Geeta Colony flyover after leaping out of a moving auto-rickshaw on Sunday morning, police sources said.

Police and rescue teams have launched a search operation and efforts are underway to trace the man whose identity is yet to be confirmed, the source said.

An investigation is in progress to ascertain the reason behind the act, he added.

