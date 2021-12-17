Palghar, Dec 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his friend after a drunken brawl in Dahanu area of Palghar district, a police official said.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Renders, Price & Specifications Emerge Online: Report.

Navshya Golim bludgeoned to death Vasant Hadal (55), Dahanu police station inspector Namdeo Badgar said.

Also Read | India Blockchain Accelerator Launched To Boost Startup Ecosystem.

The body was found at around 4 am on Friday, after which probe zeroed in on Golim, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)