New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son in a dispute over financial matters in Paharganj, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Vinod was found dead at his residence on Friday night.

The incident came to light after Vinod's cousin made a PCR call around 11 pm stating that he was beaten by his wife and son, the official added.

Police sources indicate that Vinod's son confronted him about the rent he collected from a property. "When the father declined, the son got agitated and hurled stones at him," the source stated.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered Vinod unresponsive. Present at the residence were his son Bhanu Pratap (22), his wife Kusumlata, and their three children -- Love (12), Kush (12), and Shivani (17) -- along with Sheetal (18), Vinod's cousin from Agra, and his mother, Mahenderwati.

"The area was cordoned off, and the crime team was called in for inspection. During the local inquiry, an eyewitness, Farman (33), a scrap dealer residing near Valmiki Mandir, Delhi Gate, told police that he saw Bhanu Pratap and Vinod arguing in a nearby park between 10.30 am and 11.00 am on June 26," a senior police officer said.

During the altercation, Bhanu allegedly pushed his father to the ground and hurled a stone at his head.

Farman allegedly told the police that when he tried to intervene, Bhanu threw another stone that hit Vinod in the chest.

Additionally, Dr. Faiyaz, a local physician who allegedly examined Vinod later that afternoon, confirmed that he had a visible head injury, the police said.

This injury was superficial and treated with antiseptics, but no written prescription was provided, and no fee was charged, the doctor allegedly stated.

Sheetal said she received a distress call from her cousin on the morning of June 26, in which he told her about regular disputes with his wife, son, and a woman named Geeta.

Vinod had requested that she come to Delhi with his mother. Sheetal allegedly indicated she would visit the following day, but by midnight, she learned of his death.

The police shifted Vinod's body to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway, the police stated.

