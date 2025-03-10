Palghar, Mar 10 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was arrested from Palghar district on Monday for allegedly killing his wife while suspecting her fidelity, police said.

The accused allegedly fatally hit his wife on Sunday night following a quarrel at their house located in a hamlet in Vikramgad.

Police arrested the accused on the charge of murder and investigating.

