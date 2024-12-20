New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in an apartment in Narela area of outer north Delhi on Friday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Himanshu, was found dead inside the flat he had been staying in for the past four months with his friend Sumit Kaushik, they said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana December Installment Date: When Will Woman Beneficiaries Get INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Update.

"A PCR call regarding the incident was received at 6.28 pm. According to preliminary investigations, Himanshu was attacked and stabbed by four individuals, identified as Ravi, Sahil, Akshay Khatri and Ashish," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that the complainant witnessed the incident and stated that the accused arrived at the apartment around 6 pm, attacked Himanshu and fled the scene.

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT WhatsApp Number? How Does It Work? Know More About OpenAI’s New Experimental Feature, Step-by-Step Guidelines To Use It.

The motive behind the murder appears to be linked to a financial dispute, he said.

"Ravi allegedly borrowed Rs 45,000 from Sumit Kaushik and failed to return it. Himanshu had reportedly visited Ravi's residence in Safiyabad and threatened his family, demanding repayment. Seeking revenge, Ravi, along with his accomplices, orchestrated the attack," he added.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and nabbed Ravi (30), Sahil (24) and Ashish (26).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)