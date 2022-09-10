Kochi, Sep 10 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning, at Kaloor near here, after a skirmish between two groups due to previous enmity, police said.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 5 TV Shows That Has Dobaara Director In Writing Credits.

Thammanam native Sajjan was killed after he, along with a group of seven others, went to one Kiran Antony's house to question him over an alleged provocative Facebook post.

Also Read | Tata Group in Talks With Wistron To Build Apple iPhones in India: Report.

Antony (28), who also got injured in the fight, was taken into custody following Sajjan's death, police said. He is admitted to a private hospital, police added.

"It seems like there was already some previous enmity between the groups. Today morning, Sajjan and others went to Antony's place to question him over some Facebook posts. We are examining the backstory. There were many incidents of fights between them in the past," a senior police official from the district told PTI.

The official said others also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police sources said the previous enmity had earlier also resulted in many fights and cases. Police has begun investigation into the matter and the Facebook posts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)