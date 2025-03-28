Moradabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A 34-year-old man surrendered at a police station here on Friday after he allegedly killed his grandmother and aunt by smashing their heads with a hammer over a property dispute, officials said.

SSP Satpal Antil said the accused, Sahil Sharma, a resident of Railway Colony Harthala, committed the murders late Thursday night and remained on the run before turning himself in at around 4:30 pm.

According to the officer, the accused told the police, "I have murdered my grandmother and aunt, their bodies are in the house."

Police said they recovered the bodies of Saroj Sharma (90) and Vandana Sharma (60) from the house and sent them for post-mortem. A forensic team, including a dog squad and fingerprint experts, was deployed to collect evidence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Sahil had been pressuring his grandmother to transfer property in his name and buy him an auto-rickshaw. When she refused, he allegedly killed both women in a premeditated attack.

The deceased Saroj Sharma's son Narendra had already passed away, leaving only the three family members in the house, according to the police.

Further legal proceedings and police investigation are ongoing.

