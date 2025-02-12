Latur, Feb 12 (PTI) A technician accused of misappropriating medical equipment handed by a doctor from Latur was arrested after being on the run for 13 months in Ahilyanagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Santosh Murade, failed to return the equipment worth Rs 10.44 lakh handed over to him for repair by a doctor who owns a super-speciality hospital in Latur city on June 26, 2023, an official said.

Murade became untraceable after the doctor lodged a police complaint in January 2024.

He was nabbed from Ahilyanagar district on Tuesday following a tip-off.

