New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Manaksia Coated Metals on Thursday reported a multi-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 14 crore in the April-June quarter, supported by a rise in income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3 crore in the first quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 254 crore from Rs 195 crore, a year-on-year (y-o-y) rise of 30 per cent.

Exports contributed Rs 141.83 crore, which is 56.78 per cent of the total revenue, whereas domestic revenue contributed Rs 107.95 crore, which is 43.22 per cent of the total revenue.

Karan Agrawal, whole-time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals, said, "FY26 has commenced on a strong note...As we move into Q2 FY26, we have a solid order book in place, Rs 337 crore from exports and Rs 113 crore from domestic markets".

