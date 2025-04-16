New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will on Thursday inaugurate a newly developed 220-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Ranchi.

This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in strengthening healthcare delivery under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme in Jharkhand, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports will inaugurate the newly developed 220-bedded ESIC Hospital at Namkum, Ranchi, Jharkhand on April 17, 2025.

During the programme, Mandaviya will felicitate and give Cash Benefits Certificates/Sanction Letters to ESI beneficiaries.

He will also felicitate workers involved in the construction of the hospital.

Originally established in 1987, the ESIC Hospital in Namkum was founded with the primary objective of providing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to insured workers and their families.

For over four decades, it has played a vital role in serving the healthcare needs of industrial workers in Ranchi and the surrounding areas.

To further enhance healthcare services in the region, the ESIC approved the construction of a 200-bed hospital in June 2018, the statement said.

In a significant development, ESI Corporation also approved the establishment of a Medical College with 50 MBBS seats in October 2024, with operations set to begin in the near future.

The upgraded hospital will now offer speciality and super-speciality treatments, greatly improving access to advanced healthcare services for residents of Ranchi and neighbouring districts.

The modernised facility is expected to benefit over 5 lakh insured persons (IPs) and their dependents, offering improved infrastructure and a broader range of medical services.

The hospital complex features a basement, ground floor and four additional floors, spread across a 7.9-acre campus.

The new building has been constructed with a cost of 99.06 crore and is spread 17,559 sq meter area.

