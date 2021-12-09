New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Drug firm Marksans Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary has received market authorisation from the UK health regulator for its anti-diarrhoea medication Loperamide capsules.

The UK MHRA has granted market authorisation to the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Relonchem Ltd for Loperamide hard capsules (2mg), Marksans Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Marksans Pharma said it will manufacture the product at its Goa-based oral dosage facility.

